Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Issued By Wedbush

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $4.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.60. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

FRX stock opened at C$7.66 on Monday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$6.29 and a 1 year high of C$14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$199.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.31.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$0.22 million for the quarter.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.