US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

USFD has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.64.

NYSE:USFD opened at $39.00 on Friday. US Foods has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.90 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that US Foods will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,108. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $86,143,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in US Foods by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,737,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,260 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $81,321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in US Foods by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,555,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $58,701,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

