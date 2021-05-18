DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Upgraded at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $185.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $180.00.

Check out today's top analyst calls from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly. DOORDASH UPGRADED AT WELLS, TRUIST: Truist analyst Youssef Squali upgraded DoorDash (DASH) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $185, up from $180. The analyst cites the company's stronger than expected Q1 results and "sustained momentum" into FY21 being indicative of its "solid execution" and a growing roster of complementary offerings. DoorDash's goal of building a marketplace and a broader platform for delivery across geographies is "well underway", and has been buoyed by the pandemic, Squali tells investors in a research note.Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald also upgraded DoorDash to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $170, up from $165. Fitzgerald thinks DoorDash's beat and raise is large enough to offset the rotation to "value," the firm's analyst commented.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DASH. JMP Securities boosted their target price on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.94.

DASH opened at $133.79 on Friday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.67.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $36,015,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $366,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $2,403,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $22,062,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $7,426,893,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $222,773,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $227,829,000.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

