MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MAX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.17.

NYSE:MAX opened at $37.11 on Friday. MediaAlpha has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.05.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that MediaAlpha will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MediaAlpha news, VP Serge Topjian sold 29,882 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,333,334.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,990.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $85,592,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,758,801 shares of company stock valued at $125,665,485 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 28.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth $283,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 75.0% in the first quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 445.7% in the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 218,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after buying an additional 178,283 shares in the last quarter.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

