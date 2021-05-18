Canaccord Genuity Lowers Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) to Sell

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACB. CIBC cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Desjardins cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of ACB stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. Research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at about $768,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.