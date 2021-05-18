Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$36.00 to C$40.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Power Co. of Canada traded as high as C$37.53 and last traded at C$37.35, with a volume of 212188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.02.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on POW. Scotiabank upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.57.

The stock has a market cap of C$25.63 billion and a PE ratio of 12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a current ratio of 17.90 and a quick ratio of 14.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$34.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.35.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$17.95 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8199998 EPS for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

