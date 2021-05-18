Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.79

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.79 and traded as low as $23.59. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 4,943 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $113.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 243.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 33.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 15.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

