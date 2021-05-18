Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.74

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.74 and traded as low as $11.89. Ocean Bio-Chem shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 34,296 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $117.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Ocean Bio-Chem alerts:

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 27.70%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 67,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the first quarter worth about $736,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.