Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital raised shares of Intertek Group to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Intertek Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,625 ($73.49).

Shares of ITRK stock opened at GBX 5,838 ($76.27) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,984.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,757.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,505 ($58.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a GBX 71.60 ($0.94) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

In other news, insider Ross McCluskey sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,383 ($70.33), for a total value of £84,513.10 ($110,416.91). Also, insider Andre Lacroix purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,367 ($70.12) per share, for a total transaction of £536,700 ($701,201.99).

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

