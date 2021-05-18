Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial to C$46.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HCG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.14.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

HCG stock opened at C$35.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.58. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 10.70. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$16.50 and a twelve month high of C$36.84.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$139.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.32 million. Research analysts predict that Home Capital Group will post 4.6599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.