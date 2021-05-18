Canaccord Genuity Trims IQE (LON:IQE) Target Price to GBX 55

IQE (LON:IQE) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of IQE from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of IQE in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 81 ($1.06).

Shares of IQE stock opened at GBX 48 ($0.63) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £384.62 million and a PE ratio of -120.00. IQE has a 1 year low of GBX 28.56 ($0.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 91.94 ($1.20). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 58.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

