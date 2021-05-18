Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON:MONY opened at GBX 268 ($3.50) on Friday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12-month low of GBX 233.79 ($3.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 354 ($4.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 268.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 266.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.91%.

In related news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 10,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £28,844.76 ($37,685.86).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

