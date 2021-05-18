Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Barclays

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €65.00 ($76.47) price target from equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.23 ($70.86).

BN opened at €58.29 ($68.58) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €58.78 and a 200-day moving average price of €55.45. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

