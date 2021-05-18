Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Barclays

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €65.00 ($76.47) price target from equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.23 ($70.86).

Get Danone alerts:

BN opened at €58.29 ($68.58) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €58.78 and a 200-day moving average price of €55.45. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.