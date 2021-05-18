Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates $290.00 Price Target for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been assigned a $290.00 price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.93.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $245.18 on Tuesday. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $176.60 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.