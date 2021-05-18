Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $252,893.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,079,886.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $56.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $64.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.68.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.23 million. Equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

