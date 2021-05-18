FY2021 EPS Estimates for Geodrill Limited Raised by Beacon Securities (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Geodrill in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Geodrill’s FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$32.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.88 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GEO. TD Securities reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective (up previously from C$2.75) on shares of Geodrill in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE:GEO opened at C$2.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$117.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98. Geodrill has a 1-year low of C$1.08 and a 1-year high of C$2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.77.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Geodrill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

In other Geodrill news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 98,600 shares of Geodrill stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$192,329.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,428,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,490,474.89. Insiders have sold a total of 112,600 shares of company stock valued at $219,361 in the last three months.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, diamond core, deep directional drilling, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water borehole drilling services.

