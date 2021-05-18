Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

In other news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPHI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,931,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,785,000 after acquiring an additional 120,445 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,992,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,664 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,357,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,134,000 after acquiring an additional 247,511 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 8,913.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,263,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,254,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,878,000 after acquiring an additional 602,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPHI opened at $172.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Inphi has a 1-year low of $91.07 and a 1-year high of $185.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.37 and its 200-day moving average is $165.42.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

