Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.11.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.
In other news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ IPHI opened at $172.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Inphi has a 1-year low of $91.07 and a 1-year high of $185.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.37 and its 200-day moving average is $165.42.
Inphi Company Profile
Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.
