Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCOI shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $90.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.81.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 410.53%.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $69,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $62,307.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,403. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,702 shares of company stock valued at $903,229 over the last quarter. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.