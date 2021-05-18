Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$44.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exchange Income currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.35.

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$39.86 on Friday. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$22.54 and a 12 month high of C$41.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.13.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$301.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 2.8900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is 204.67%.

In other Exchange Income news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total transaction of C$201,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at C$301,224.90.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

