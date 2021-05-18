Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FOJCY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oddo Bhf lowered Fortum Oyj from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered Fortum Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $5.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95. Fortum Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $5.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2658 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 4.91%.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

