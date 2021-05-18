Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Raised to C$16.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPB. Atb Cap Markets lowered Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Sunday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Superior Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.28.

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$15.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.25. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$9.00 and a 52-week high of C$15.54.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$703.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$770.50 million. Analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 93.87%.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total value of C$200,762.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$402,965.25. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,403 shares in the company, valued at C$453,612.76.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

