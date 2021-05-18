Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Business First Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $498.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, Director John P. Ducrest bought 4,550 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $108,881.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $46,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 13,630 shares of company stock worth $307,231 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $246,906,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after buying an additional 111,346 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $705,000. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

