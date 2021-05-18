Royal Bank of Canada Increases Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$2.75

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a C$3.05 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.29.

TSE:TCW opened at C$2.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of C$586.98 million and a PE ratio of -8.13. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$0.66 and a 1-year high of C$2.35.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$102.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

