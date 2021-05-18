AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VLVLY. Zacks Investment Research raised AB Volvo (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised AB Volvo (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AB Volvo (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $26.33 on Friday. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. As a group, analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

