United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.80. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 1,429,874 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

In related news, CEO John C. Gustavsen acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,580. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67,022 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 36,065 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 193,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 158,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.