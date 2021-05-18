Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $322.84

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 322.84 ($4.22) and traded as high as GBX 486.40 ($6.35). Ferrexpo shares last traded at GBX 486 ($6.35), with a volume of 835,650 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 232 ($3.03).

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 415.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 322.84. The firm has a market cap of £2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

Ferrexpo Company Profile (LON:FXPO)

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.