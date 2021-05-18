Hays (LON:HAS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $147.80

Hays plc (LON:HAS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.80 ($1.93) and traded as high as GBX 168 ($2.19). Hays shares last traded at GBX 165.70 ($2.16), with a volume of 1,977,655 shares traded.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Hays in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Hays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 134.29 ($1.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 162.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 147.80. The stock has a market cap of £2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -331.40.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

