Yatsen Holding Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 18th (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen’s (NYSE:YSG) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 18th. Yatsen had issued 58,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $616,875,000 based on an initial share price of $10.50. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YSG shares. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Get Yatsen alerts:

YSG stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78. Yatsen has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $300.63 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YSG. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth $3,885,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth $842,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth $3,400,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth $666,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth $499,000.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.