Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burberry Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Burberry Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $29.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $31.08.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

