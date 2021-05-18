The Children’s Place (PLCE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect The Children’s Place to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Children’s Place to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $90.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $91.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.67.

Several brokerages have commented on PLCE. Citigroup downgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.