Vipshop (VIPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect Vipshop to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Vipshop has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. On average, analysts expect Vipshop to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop stock opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.