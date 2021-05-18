Vipshop (VIPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect Vipshop to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Vipshop has set its Q1 2021
Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. On average, analysts expect Vipshop to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Vipshop stock opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.81.
About Vipshop
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.
