Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $168.71 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%.

GOGL opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89. Golden Ocean Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68.

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

