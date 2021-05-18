Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Upgraded to Buy by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRYMY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of PRYMY stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. Prysmian has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.26.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

