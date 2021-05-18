Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Rating Increased to Outperform at CJS Securities

CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.29.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Haemonetics by 531.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

