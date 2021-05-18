Piper Sandler Trims Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Target Price to $16.00

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AEVA. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.20.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

NYSE:AEVA opened at $7.93 on Friday. Aeva Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEVA. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,276,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $149,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $768,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $331,000.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.