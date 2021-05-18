Sotherly Hotels Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Sotherly Hotels in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.27). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $3.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 38.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 18.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $74,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 391,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,116.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

