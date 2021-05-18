$205.22 Million in Sales Expected for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will announce $205.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.36 million. Varex Imaging reported sales of $171.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year sales of $789.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $783.80 million to $793.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $830.24 million, with estimates ranging from $820.60 million to $848.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.30 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Varex Imaging’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VREX shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at $587,025.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VREX. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VREX opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $942.41 million, a PE ratio of -42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

