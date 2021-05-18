Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Airbnb, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Airbnb in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 14th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.03.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $132.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.55. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

