AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading 7.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $16.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. AMC Entertainment traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $13.97. 844,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 134,512,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $430,883.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,130.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director America Entertainment I. Wanda sold 1,582,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $22,842,632.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,103,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,277,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,859,074 shares of company stock worth $25,910,149 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 340.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,088,000 after buying an additional 21,123,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 334.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,493,000 after buying an additional 4,788,996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 269.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after buying an additional 2,697,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 572.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after buying an additional 1,488,272 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 273.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after buying an additional 1,068,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

