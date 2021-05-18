Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.50. The company traded as high as C$15.70 and last traded at C$15.61, with a volume of 106324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.48.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SIA. National Bankshares raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.18.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

In related news, Director Jack C. Macdonald bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$451,180. Also, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.34, for a total value of C$57,374.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,742,219.15.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.45). The firm had revenue of C$168.83 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -256.44%.

About Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.