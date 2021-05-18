PubMatic, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PubMatic in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PUBM. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price target on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

PUBM stock opened at $31.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.99. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $76.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter valued at about $237,000.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.