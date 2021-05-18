Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Heritage Insurance in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.29%.

HRTG opened at $8.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $241.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

