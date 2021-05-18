Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report issued on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.63 EPS.

VAC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.14.

VAC opened at $174.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.09 and a beta of 2.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $75.97 and a 52-week high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.64 and its 200-day moving average is $150.89.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 12.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $80,909.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,340.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,501 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

