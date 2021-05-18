Cormark Comments on Kinross Gold Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Cormark decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

K has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.75 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight Capital cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Kinross Gold to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.54.

Shares of TSE K opened at C$9.98 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.75 and a 1-year high of C$13.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total transaction of C$125,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,044,365.88. Also, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson sold 538,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$4,739,389.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,341,151 shares in the company, valued at C$20,602,128.80. Insiders have sold 819,063 shares of company stock worth $7,060,224 in the last 90 days.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.88%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

