Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PEY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.50.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$6.23 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of C$1.63 and a 52-week high of C$6.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$116.02 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$62,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,610 shares in the company, valued at C$759,239.95. Also, Director Brian Davis acquired 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.37 per share, with a total value of C$116,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$898,480.18.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

