Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) PT Raised to C$27.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

NEO has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cormark boosted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NEO stock opened at C$18.06 on Friday. Neo Performance Materials has a 1-year low of C$7.33 and a 1-year high of C$21.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of C$676.53 million and a P/E ratio of -11.05.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$165.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$154.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Neo Performance Materials will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

