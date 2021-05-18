Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) PT Raised to C$27.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
NEO has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cormark boosted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th.
Shares of NEO stock opened at C$18.06 on Friday. Neo Performance Materials has a 1-year low of C$7.33 and a 1-year high of C$21.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of C$676.53 million and a P/E ratio of -11.05.
About Neo Performance Materials
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
