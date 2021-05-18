Acumen Capital Increases K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target to C$52.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its price target increased by Acumen Capital from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Leede Jones Gab restated a buy rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a tender rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of K-Bro Linen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. K-Bro Linen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.13.

Shares of K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$44.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$472.56 million and a P/E ratio of 123.63. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$24.00 and a 52 week high of C$47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.55.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 2.0699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

