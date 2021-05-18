National Bankshares Raises Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$46.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.14.

TSE:HCG opened at C$35.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.58. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$16.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.84.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$139.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$133.32 million. On average, analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 4.6599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

