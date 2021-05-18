Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vital Farms Inc. offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. Its product, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs. Vital Farms Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VITL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.88.

Vital Farms stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. Vital Farms has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $43.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 43,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $1,078,748.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,914 shares in the company, valued at $538,207.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $1,109,000.00. Insiders sold 177,487 shares of company stock worth $4,224,135 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vital Farms by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 677,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,141,000 after acquiring an additional 164,236 shares in the last quarter. Amazon com Inc acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,578,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vital Farms by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 37,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

