Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CDR. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE CDR opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,442,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,393,000 after buying an additional 41,184 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 179.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Realty Trust (CDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.